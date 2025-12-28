Harry Styles drops cryptic signs that something big is coming

Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy after quietly returning to the spotlight following a long break from music.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old singer released a surprise video titled Forever, Forever, marking his first major move after nearly two years away from new releases.

Harry stayed out of public view since finishing his Love On Tour shows in July 2023.

However, the singer’s absence became even more noticeable after the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne last October, after which Styles attended the funeral and shared an emotional message online.

Fans last heard new music from him through Harry’s House, his third solo album that became a global success.

Since then, there has been no clear signs of what would come next.

That changed on December 27 when a short film titled Forever, Forever appeared online.

The video showed moments from his final tour night in Italy, as fans are seen gathering outside the venue, sharing emotions and talking about the end of the tour.

Styles later appeared on stage wearing a silver outfit, as he sat at the piano and told the crowd in Italian, “I wrote this for you.”

The As It Was singer then performed a piece of original music that many fans never heard before.

He performed a previously unheard piece of music as the audience listened in silence. The film ended with the words “WE BELONG TOGETHER,” sparking strong theories online.

Many fans believed the message hinted at new music, a fresh era, or even an upcoming album.

Since its release, the video drew millions of views and reignited excitement around Harry Styles’ next chapter.