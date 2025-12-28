 
Geo News

Helen Flanagan opens up about Christmas that felt painfully wrong

Helen Flanaga admitted that she struggled emotionally but reminded positive during Christmas

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Helen Flanagan opens up about Christmas that felt painfully wrong
Helen Flanagan opens up about Christmas that felt painfully wrong

Helen Flanagan opened up about how hard Christmas felt without her children, calling the experience “so unnatural” for a mum.

The actress shared that her three children spent Christmas with their father, Scott Sinclair, while she stayed in Liverpool due to her work.

Helen said that being apart from them on Christmas Eve was especially upsetting.

She spoke honestly on social media, writing: “Not having your kids on Christmas Eve feels so unnatural when your a mummy x.”

The Coronation Street star admitted that she struggled emotionally but reminded herself that the holiday was about her children, not her own feelings.

She explained that co parenting during Christmas was not easy and said she missed her kids deeply.

Still, the TV star shared she always supported their relationship with their father and wanted what was best for them. “Of course I missed them but it’s not about me it’s about the children.”

Helen continued explaining that she spent Christmas Day with family and friends and tried to stay positive.

Helen also revealed she has not video called the children while they are away, saying it was better for them emotionally, especially her youngest.

More From Entertainment

Kylie Jenner gives rare insight into Christmas 2025 with Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gives rare insight into Christmas 2025 with Timothee Chalamet
Princess Kate and the Christmas chair collapse that had everyone laughing
Princess Kate and the Christmas chair collapse that had everyone laughing
Prince William and Kate's dream gets a ‘ring of steel' reality check
Prince William and Kate's dream gets a ‘ring of steel' reality check
‘Stranger Things' season five volume two receives major blow
‘Stranger Things' season five volume two receives major blow
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have rare PDA-filled outing
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have rare PDA-filled outing
Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift lands in backlash after viral clip
Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift lands in backlash after viral clip