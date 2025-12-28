Helen Flanagan opens up about Christmas that felt painfully wrong

Helen Flanagan opened up about how hard Christmas felt without her children, calling the experience “so unnatural” for a mum.

The actress shared that her three children spent Christmas with their father, Scott Sinclair, while she stayed in Liverpool due to her work.

Helen said that being apart from them on Christmas Eve was especially upsetting.

She spoke honestly on social media, writing: “Not having your kids on Christmas Eve feels so unnatural when your a mummy x.”

The Coronation Street star admitted that she struggled emotionally but reminded herself that the holiday was about her children, not her own feelings.

She explained that co parenting during Christmas was not easy and said she missed her kids deeply.

Still, the TV star shared she always supported their relationship with their father and wanted what was best for them. “Of course I missed them but it’s not about me it’s about the children.”

Helen continued explaining that she spent Christmas Day with family and friends and tried to stay positive.

Helen also revealed she has not video called the children while they are away, saying it was better for them emotionally, especially her youngest.