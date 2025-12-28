Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi announces engagement to Australian boyfriend

Southcombe popped the question to Brandi outside the same coffee shop where they met

It’s been a year of engagements in the Cyrus household.

Less than a month after Miley Cyrus announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando, her older sister Brandi — the eldest daughter of Tish Cyrus who was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus at age 6 — has confirmed her own happy news. Taking to her Instagram on the weekend after Christmas Day, Brandi, 38, announced that she said “yes” to her boyfriend-of-one year, Matt Southcombe.

“It’s been the craziest, biggest year of my life and I get to close it out saying YES to forever with my dream man,” she wrote alongside a carousel of engagement photos.

Brandi, an actor and DJ, also revealed how they met as she reflected, “I’m so thankful everyday that my flight got cancelled and I walked into this coffee shop one afternoon and found you.”

She concluded the caption with a sweet note: “You’re my very best friend and everything I’ve spent my whole life looking for. I love you forever!!!”

Brandi and Matt have been romantically linked since at least July 2024, which is when she started “liking” his Instagram posts. Matt is an Australian native and a motorcycle mechanic who owns Mountain Choppers, a “one man, one dog operation run from a small 2.5 bay detached workshop located at the edge of Tamborine Mountain, Australia.”

For his own engagement announcement post, Matt shared the story of how he planned the perfect proposal at the same coffee shop where they first met: “Couple weeks back, I threw [Brandi] on the bike, pretended to break down out front of that same shop after hours and pulled my grandmother’s ring out of the tool roll.”

He continued to gush over Brandi, calling her “selfless, hardworking, driven, dedicated to giving her animals the best life she can and a real partner in every sense.”

Matt concluded, “I’ve always had a little luck on my side but it took more than I deserve to land this woman.”