Prince William and Kate's dream gets a ‘ring of steel' reality check

Security for the Wales kids sparks anger as locals lose park access

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Prince William and Princess Kate’s quiet country life has suddenly become anything but quiet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have ruffled feathers among nearby residents after tightening security around their new Windsor home, Forest Lodge. 

According to reports, an extensive security perimeter has been introduced around the property, dramatically changing access to parts of Windsor Home Park and prompting frustration from locals who were used to roaming the area.

Notices reportedly warn that entering the protected zone could amount to a criminal offence.

While the move is understood to be about safeguarding the couple and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis some long-time residents have expressed irritation, particularly those who previously paid for limited access to sections of the park that are now completely closed off. 

The property offers far more space and seclusion than Adelaide Cottage, their former four-bedroom residence nearby, and is believed to have been chosen to give the family greater privacy as the children grow older.

Palace insiders have previously stressed that security arrangements are determined by professional assessments rather than personal preference but for locals, the newly imposed “ring of steel” has made the royal presence feel closer, and more restrictive, than ever before.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that Windsor suits them perfectly,” HELLO!’s Danielle Stacey explained when news of the move first emerged. 

