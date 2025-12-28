 
Kylie Jenner gives rare insight into Christmas 2025 with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner shows off grand celebrations for annual Kardashian-Jenner party

December 28, 2025

Kylie Jenner is soaking up the festive bliss with her little family – including boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, who was included in the Kardashian-Jenner celebration this year.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul made the Christmas even more festive with her customised wrapping paper for her children, with their faces illustrated on it.

The mom of two took to Instagram and shared a candid glimpse into the family’s Christmas preparation on her Stories, showing the numerous gifts packed with Stormi’s face, which belonged to her, piled up beside Aire’s, which were packed in his wrapping paper.

As a caption, she wrote, “Christmas Recap” on the pictures.

The Khy founder also shared her kids’ pictures from the event, with Aire, 3, wearing a little suit, and Stormi sporting a white dress for the occasion.

Kylie also shared a sweet picture of her son with her mom, Kris Jenner, who was dressed in all black just like her. 

Another picture showed the reality star's gift from someone who wasn't mentioned, but it said her name on the box. 

This comes after the Kardashian-Jenner momager and Kylie's sisters shared their own carousels of the festive celebration. 

This year's annual party was held at Kendall Jenner's mansion where everyone gathered together. 

