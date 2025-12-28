David Spade reflects on unresolved SNL clash with Eddie Murphy

David Spade talked about his long feud with Eddie Murphy, saying he spent 25 years trying to make things right.

The fight started after a joke David made on Saturday Night Live in 1995.

During a sketch, he pointed to a photo of Eddie and said, “Look children, it’s a falling star, make a wish.”

Eddie didn’t like the joke and called David, saying it was “racist.”

David felt guilty and didn’t defend himself, saying that Eddie made sense, explaining that it was strange to go from being a big fan to having one of his heroes upset with him.

However, the tension lasted for many years, but they finally made peace during the SNL 50th anniversary special.

David said everything was now “all good.” Comedian Dana Carvey said the situation showed that time can heal problems and make people see things differently.

Eddie said before that the joke hurt because it came at a bad time after his movie Vampire in Brooklyn failed.

But he made it clear thay he didn’t hold a grudge, saying: “I’m cool with everybody. It’s all love.”

The story highlighted that even long disagreements between famous actors can end.