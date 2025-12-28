Jonathan Bailey's vocal coach Eric Vetro reacts to ‘Sexiest Man Alive' title

Jonathan Bailey’s vocal coach Eric Vetro opened up about what it’s like to be instructor of the Sexiest Man Alive.

Vetro has worked with Bailey and his co-star Ariana Grande on set of Wicked and its sequel For Good.

In conversation with the People magazine, Vetro shared his reaction about about the Bridgerton star being the Sexiest Man Alive.

“It was this combination of complete excitement and surprise. But then the other side of me was like, ‘Well, not surprised at all,’” he said. “When you think about it, he is. I can see where they immediately thought of him as being the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Vetro went on to explain that Bailey didn’t have to try hard to embody his sensual side.

“I don't think he has to work at all to play up the sex appeal because he is the Sexiest Man Alive,” he said. “But the thing is, I hate even saying that because he's so much more than just an incredibly sexy man. He's so talented, so gifted, so thoughtful, so smart and so funny.”

The vocal coach went on to poke fun at his client just to make sure he remains humble.

“I sent a little voice memo and I said, ‘I hope you don't think I'm being little Mr. Me Too, but I was in L.A. Magazine's 25 Men of L.A. issue,’” he quipped. “I was like, ‘I’m not saying Sexist Man Alive, but…’”

Never the less, Vetro was proud of Bailey’s milestone achievement, adding, “I'm so happy for him because his response to it was exactly what I thought. I knew he would be respectful of it and feel honoured by it, but also just think it was hilarious because he doesn't think of himself like that.”

He continued, “And that's what makes it so effortless. He is effortlessly sexy and effortlessly charming.”

Following the release of Wicked: For Good in November, Bailey is now gearing up for Bridgerton season four where he will reprise his role as Anthony.

The season four part one is slated for release on January 29, 2026.