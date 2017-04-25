PM ‘unhappy’ with legal counsel post Panama: sources

When the Panama verdict was announced, images of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrating with his family were splattered across the media with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz distributing sweets among its followers.

Five days after the verdict, reports have emerged that Nawaz Sharif seems to be ‘unhappy’ with the team of lawyers who represented his family in the Panama Leaks case, it was pointed out in Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Geo News special correspondent Zahid Gishkori remarked that Nawaz Sharif had to evaluate why the verdict was not completely in his favour.

Reports suggest that PM Nawaz Sharif was disappointed with his legal team, and hasn’t even talked to them or engaged in any legal consultancy since the verdict was announced, remarked the correspondent.

Sources revealed that the senior lawyer, representing the Sharif family, had given them wrong advice. The Sharif family had provided the legal team with all the necessary documents yet two of the lawyers did not present them in front of the court.

Moreover, PM Nawaz Sharif is also said to be upset over the manner the legal team presented the Qatari letter in the court, said Gishkori.

He added, the Sharif family has all the required documents and will present them in front of Joint-Investigation Team, according to the source.

Senior Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan Salman Akram Raja, who represented Nawaz Sharif’s sons, has also not made any statement since the verdict was announced, it was pointed out in the show.

On January 4, PM and his children had submitted documents in SC notifying another change of counsel in the Panamagate case. According to the documents, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, would represent the PM instead of Salman Aslam Butt.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were to be represented by Salman Akram Raja, while Shahid Hamid will represent Maryam Nawaz.

