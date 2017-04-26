BCCI fail to name India's Champions Trophy squad within deadline

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Tuesday had crossed the April 25 deadline for announcing their Champions Trophy squad, becoming the only team that failed to do so, from among eight countries.

On officially the last day of squad list submission, Pakistan announced their team, making them the seventh team to submit their squad to the governing body of world cricket.

However, the ICC constitution allows countries to name their squads post the deadline under certain circumstances.

Defending champions India and BCCI, as of now, BCCI are not considering any extreme move of pulling out, not naming the squad is being seen as a pressure tactic.

The BCCI has not officially sought an extension, as of late evening. Which can be perceived as defiance, considering the dispute between BCCI and ICC over reduction in share revenue, when BCCI threatened to pull out of the event.

According to a top BCCI official, naming the India squad is a mere formality as the selectors know who are the certainties. With at least 14 of the 15 members of the Indian team more or less known, the Indian officials are in no tearing hurry.

"Tell me one thing, if we name the squad, say for example on May 5, will ICC bar us from participation. We have a settled squad and naming it is a mere formality," he added.

The ICC Champions Trophy will go on from 1st June till June 18.

