Four Jundullah terrorists killed in Karachi, case registered

KARACHI: A case for the Rangers encounter with terrorists in the Urdu Bazaar vicinity in Karachi was registered on Wednesday.

Four terrorists, including a woman, were killed and four paramilitary personnel injured in an hours-long gunfight between Rangers and militants holed up inside a residential building in the Karachi's Urdu Bazar vicinity late Monday. In fresh raids on Tuesday, law enforcers detained abettors of the terrorists as well.

Rangers' inspector Muhammad Umar, in the case, elaborated that the terrorists, seated in a taxi, opened fire on the paramilitary force upon its arrival at Mariam Center located on Rattan Talao road.

The terrorists took off on foot following the exchange of fire. The escapees include Fazal Gani AKA Shafee, Abdullah, Mansoor AKA Bilal, and Rafeeq AKA Abdullah.

According to the Rangers' officer, the accused threw hand grenades from the window after the security force climbed the stairs.

Six people including four Rangers personnel were injured due to the attack.

Three of the terrorists, who Rangers said were heavily-armed, blew themselves up while a fourth was shot dead while trying to escape during the gunbattle which lasted for over seven hours in a busy, congested area of the city.

A three-month-old girl who was with the terrorists was also killed in the operation, Rangers said.

Terrorists Identified

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists belonged to Jundullah. Terrorists killed include Zahid Afridi aka Faheem aka Hameed, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Quettawala, Mama and a lady facilitator Afshan.

They were involved in terrorist activities that include:

Remote control blast on Special Security Unit bus on 15 March 2015 resulted in the martyrdom of two Policemen and 15 injured.

Hand grenade attack and firing on Karachi City Court for escaping of four terrorists.

Killing of 15 to 20 people in 2013 belonging to Shia community.

Attack on Rangers mobile at Masjid Abu Huraira resulted in the martyrdom of four Rangers soldiers.

Bank dacoity of Rs5.2 million at Summit Bank Nazimabad on 30 November 2011.

Bank dacoity of Rs5.6 million and killing of two employees at Muslim Commercial Bank Maripur on 14th November 2008.

Kidnapping for ransom of ANP worker Ajab Khan on August 2014 after paying 10.5 million he was released.

Digging of Karachi Central Jail and planning of attack on 2015.

Intelligence Based Operation

The operation was launched Monday evening against members of banned outfits, who were believed to be present in the building located in the Urdu Bazar area. According to Rangers, a militant, believed to belong to the Lashkar-e-Jhanvi banned outfit, who was earlier arrested from Ittehad Town had given information related to Bazar where his accomplices were present.

The miscreants attacked paramilitary personnel with hand grenades and opened fire on them as soon as they arrived at the location.

The exchange of fire continued for nearly seven hours, during which the terrorists carried out at least three explosions and lobbed several hand grenades on the paramilitary soldiers.

Three of the terrorists blew themselves up while one was killed by the Rangers while he was trying to escape. The dead included a woman and a three-month-old child, who the Rangers spokesperson said were present inside the house with terrorists.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Muhammad Zahid, Naeem Achakzai and Hameed, between the ages of 30 and 45. Naeem belonged to Peshawar and was driving a taxi in the city. Hameed was living in the apartment with his wife and daughter, both of whom were also killed during the operation.

Four Rangers personnel were also wounded in the episode.

The building, where the miscreants had taken refuge, and nearby properties were evacuated as the exchange of fire began between the two sides.

Officials also recovered a huge cache of explosives, weapons and hand grenades from the flat, where the terrorists had been staying, sources added.

The residential building lies besieged, while nearby streets have also been sealed off as the paramilitary personnel and police have been searching the vicinity for any other miscreants left.

The deceased terrorists could not be immediately identified. However, later, the incharge of counter-terrorism department, Raja Umer Khitab, said the terrorists likely belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jundallah group.

Sources informed Geo News the miscreants had been planning a major terror attack in the city.

The operation went on for around seven hours, after which Rangers cleared the apartment and handed it over to the police.

When asked, residents of the area told Geo News the terrorists were living in the building for the past two to three months. It was learnt that the apartment belonged to a tea man who had given the place to his relatives.

Note: An earlier version of this story reported the child as a five-year-old girl. The error is regretted.

