Last date for submitting Hajj applications today

Today will be the last day for Hajj applicants to submit their applications under the government scheme to branches of designated banks.

As per the schedule announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, balloting of successful applicants will be held on Friday.

Successful applicants will be informed through letters and text messages. Results of the balloting for successful candidates will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org.

One hundred, seven thousand five hundred and twenty-six pilgrims will perform Hajj under the government scheme this year, while seventy-one thousand under through private tour operators.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony started receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme through designated branches of select banks from April 17.

Hajj Policy 2017

Earlier on April 13, the Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that under the government scheme of the newly approved Hajj Policy 2017, the expense of pilgrimage would amount to Rs 280,000 (Rs 0.280 million).

The minister was addressing a press conference, where he disclosed details regarding the new, comprehensive policy for pilgrimage this year, shortly after the Cabinet approved it in a session headed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on April 13.

In the current year, 107,526 people would perform Hajj officially, whereas 71,684 people would make the holy journey through private tour groups, Yusuf said.

“Each individual would be able to perform Hajj once within every seven years, and private applicants will be eligible for the holy journey after five years,” the minister stated.

The PM, on Wednesday, directed authorities to provide the best possible facilities to pilgrims.

Last month, the PM directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to further improve the arrangements for Hajj 2017 by taking initiatives to ensure better facilities for pilgrims at the minimum possible cost.

He spoke at a detailed briefing regarding arrangements for Hajj 2017 by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the PM House.

The minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said there was a remarkable improvement in arrangements of Hajj in the last three years, which was in line with the PM's vision.

The premier appreciated the Ministry and its team led by Yousuf for their commendable work and efforts to facilitate the pilgrims.

