JuA chief Khorasani went to India for medical treatment, reveals Ehsanullah

Former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has revealed that Jamaat ul Ahrar chief Umer Khalid Khorasani went to India for medical treatment when he got injured during a raid.

He said this during an exclusive interview in Geo News’ program ‘Jirga’. He said that Khorasani used Afghan passport when he visited India.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army released a video confessional statement Ehsanullah Ehsan in which he provided details of terrorist organisations working with hostile foreign agencies to destabilise Pakistan.

Ehsanullah Ehsan can be seen admitting the terrorist organisations' nexus with Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies and security forces in carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had announced that Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had surrendered to the Pakistan Army.

Ehsan was previously the spokesperson of the TTP but later joined the JuA splinter faction.

