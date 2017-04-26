Imran refuses to disclose who made Rs10bn offer

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would not reveal name of the person who made Rs10 billion offer to him to be silent on Supreme Court's decision over Panama leaks case.

Speaking in an interview, Khan said that the person who made an offer is close to Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif but in case if he reveals his name, the person will get into trouble, further adding that the offer was made two weeks ago.

Khan also said that the Rs 10bn was just an initial offer.

Earlier, while speaking during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama case.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion... If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure this issue then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s statement demanded to reveal the name of the person who made the offer.

“If you have even slight morality then you should name the one who made this offer to you”, she said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

She said that Imran Khan should provide evidence and only allegations are not sufficient.

The minister said that identifying the name is the responsibility of Imran Khan and it will be the test of his morality.

She added that Imran Khan's allegation is totally baseless and is a continuation of his attitude of levelling baseless allegations against the personalities and institutions of the country.

Meanwhile, leaders from Pakistan’s main political parties have sought clarification on the recent allegation.

Punjab Law Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of Imran Khan’s allegation.

"The Chief Justice should ask Imran Khan who offered him the money," said Sanaullah while speaking outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The accusations he has hurled should be enquired into, the law minister said.

If the accusations are proven to be true then the person who offered the amount should be brought before the entire nation, he remarked, adding "that person should be punished."

However, if the allegations are proven to be false then Imran should be taken to task, Sanaullah suggested.

"For the last four years, Imran has been insulting people," he maintained. "He should be sent a notice and punished."

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, responded to Imran's claim.

In a tweet, Maryam responded to the accusation and called Imran a 'liar'.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani said Imran Khan's allegations are very serious. Speaking to reporters, Ghani said it is Imran Khan's duty to clarify who made the offer? Upon whose instructions was the offer made? All such details must be brought to light, Ghani added.

The PPP Senator said that if such an offer was made, an inquiry should be conducted against the prime minister on these grounds. He added that by not clarifying, Imran Khan's statement was also casting a shadow of doubt on the PPP.

Separately, President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali reiterated that Imran Khan should clarify who made him the offer and give a detailed explanation.

0



0





