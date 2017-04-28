Punjab govt warns Imran of legal action over Rs 10 billion offer allegation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of legal action over his allegation of being offered Rs 10 billion to stay silent in the Panama case.

During a news conference, Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan said Imran Khan should reveal the name of the person who made him this offer. “If he (Imran) does not provide the name in three days, we will file a defamation notice against him and file a claim in the Court of competent jurisdiction.”



Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan

The PTI chairman while addressing a gathering earlier this week had alleged that he had been offered Rs 10 billion to stay silent in the Panama case.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion. If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure on this issue, then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

In an interview televised following this statement, Khan did not reveal the name of the person who made the offer but did state that this person was close to Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. Khan claimed that Rs 10 billion was the initial offer which was made two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the federal government decided to take legal action against Imran Khan over his allegation, sources told Geo News.

They said that the decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting, held to review the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case.

Sources said that a defamation notice would be sent to Imran Khan over his claims. A team of legal experts has also been constituted in this regard.

