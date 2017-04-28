Heatwave in Pakistan starts tomorrow, temperatures may rise over 40° Celsius

Related Stories Met department alerts Sindh govt for possible heatwave today

The winds are a-changing.

Sea breeze – that usually keeps Karachi’s weather in check – is expected to give way to hot winds coming in from the plains of interior Sindh. Consequently, temperatures in the country are expected to surpass 40° Celsius.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, adding that temperatures over the past 10 days have remained 3° Celsius below average.

The new heatwave, however, is not forecasted to stay for more than three to four days.

PMD said dust storm is expected in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, alongside gusty winds that will add to the hot weather.

On the other hand, rain with thunder is forecasted mainly in Malakand, Hazara, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at some locations in Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir.

