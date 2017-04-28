SJC to hear PTI reference against NAB chairman on May 16

Related Stories PTI files reference against NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Judicial Council on Friday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reference against National Accountability Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry for an initial hearing in the capital, which will be on May 16.

The reference seeks the removal of the NAB chairman in wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Leaks case.

The PTI reference has been filed under the Article 209 of the Constitution, basing the apex court verdict as the argument that the NAB chairman showed dereliction of duty.

The SJC sent a letter to PTI Spokesman Fawad Hussain in this regard.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry upon the acceptance of the reference said that it is a ‘victory for the party’.

He stated that Qamar Zaman has no justification for retaining the post and every person involved in corruption should be taken to task.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had on April 24, announced the party's decision to approach the Supreme Judicial Council for action against the NAB chairman.

"We have requested the Supreme Judicial Council to immediately restrict the Chairman NAB from carrying out his duties," Chaudhry said. “NAB's chairman was responsible for establishing an accountability system in the country but the institution fast became one of the most corrupt institutions in the country.”

In the verdict on the Panama Papers case, judges of the apex court had blamed the NAB chairman of being "too partial and partisan to be solely entrusted with such an important and sensitive investigation involving the prime minister and his family."

