PM infuriated over prolonged loadshedding, demands immediate action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed anger over prolonged power outages across the country, demanding immediate action upon previous directions given to bring relief to masses.

The PM chaired a session of the Cabinet committee on Energy to review the situation of loadshedding across the country and was unsatisfied with the prevalent situation.

He gave directions for the constitution of a supervisory committee for electricity and demanded a report within 15 days regarding the resolution of the issue.

He enquired from Secretary Power and Water Yousaf Naseem Khokhar that why the directions weren’t being followed.

During the meeting, the Secretary briefed the PM on the progress in this regard.

He said that 866mw electricity has been put into the system and 400mw will be added till the next month.

Loadshedding has become a major issue and public including opposition parties have been holding demonstrations across the country over the matter.

Last week, reacting to the recent protests in many areas of Sindh against the federal government over power outages, Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif had said that no relief would be provided to those who steal electricity.

He had said: “From the areas where people are protesting we are facing high losses, we are doing load shedding for up to 14 hours. Those consumers who pay bills – we readily provide them electricity”.

0



0





