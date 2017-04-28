Imran’s Rs10bn offer claim should be part of Panama probe: Amir Muqam

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday while criticising the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that Imran Khan’s claim regarding Rs10 billion bribery offer should be investigated in Panama case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government brought economic stability in the country.

Speaking to a rally in Swat, he said that many positive changes have been witnessed by the people of Pakistan since his party came to power in 2013.

“The people have proved that they love PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. We will continue to do the great work we have been doing”, he added.

He said that Imran Khan makes noise wherever he goes, saying that PTI chairman has been criticising the vital state institutions like Parliament, Election Commission Pakistan and others.

Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity.

He said the government has eliminated the menace of terrorism from the country.

Ameer Muqam lauded the sacrifices of Pak Army and security forces in restoring peace and stability in Swat.

