Mashal Khan’s shooter confesses to crime, says does not regret anything

MARDAN: Prime suspect of Mashal Khan murder case, Imran confessed to his crime before a city magistrate on Saturday.

In his confessional statement, Imran said that he opened fire at Mashal because the deceased was guilty of blasphemy and he does not regret killing him.

Imran, a fellow student of Mashal, had fired three shots at Mashal Khan, of which two hit the deceased. The pistol used in the murder has also been seized.

The shooter was presented in an anti-terrorism court on Friday and remanded in police custody for four days along with other five other suspects.

Read more: Mashal Khan’s shooter arrested: DIG Mardan

DPO Mardan had stated that 47 of the 49 accused in the case have been arrested. He added that there are reports of two accused hiding in tribal areas.

On April 27, police said the person who shot Mashal Khan had been arrested.

Five days earlier, an employee of the university wanted for inciting the mob which murdered Mashal was also arrested.

Abdul Wali Khan University Student Mashal Khan was killed by an angry mob who had accused him of blasphemy on April 13.

0



0





