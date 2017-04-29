Shah Rukh Khan’ impresses all with ‘Lungi Dance’ during TED Talk

Bollywood’s King Khan left no stone unturned to impress the audience during his first ever Ted Talk in Vancouver, Canada.

He is reportedly the first Bollywood actor to have given a TED Talk.

The actor also did his famous ‘Lungi Dance’ from Chennai Express to entertain the audiences.

Video: Shah Rukh Khan gifted the audience some cute brief Lungi Dance #SRKLiveAtTEDTalks pic.twitter.com/TGw5N3iILt — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 28, 2017

HQ pictures from #TEDTalkswithSRK : King Khan showing off His magical moves to the foot-tapping song Lungi Dance. Sheer delectation pic.twitter.com/eY5Ltrhnsu — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 29, 2017

The superstar started the talk with an “Indian style Namaste”.

HQ pictures from #TEDTalkswithSRK : As the Biggest Superstar greeted everyone in pure Indian style, namaste Such a gentleman @iamsrk is pic.twitter.com/m6WOKFaiEf — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 29, 2017

Earlier, the superstar had entertained the audiences with a performance with actually lungis.

His fans also showered him with love by sharing his best quotes.

@iamsrk Had the privilege of being in the audience #TED2017. Newfound respect for you as a speaker, on top of being a great actor. Kudos. — Isha G (@Isha_G2) April 28, 2017

