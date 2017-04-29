Print Story
Shah Rukh Khan’ impresses all with ‘Lungi Dance’ during TED Talk

Entertainment
Photo: courtesy TED

Bollywood’s King Khan left no stone unturned to impress the audience during his first ever Ted Talk in Vancouver, Canada.

He is reportedly the first Bollywood actor to have given a TED Talk.

The actor also did his famous ‘Lungi Dance’ from Chennai Express to entertain the audiences.

 

 

The superstar started the talk with an “Indian style Namaste”.

 

Earlier, the superstar had entertained the audiences with a performance with actually lungis.

 

His fans also showered him with love by sharing his best quotes.

