Imad Wasim-led Federal Areas crowned Pakistan Cup champions

Federal Areas, led by all-rounder Imad Wasim, lifted the Pakistan Cup 2017 trophy after defeating Balochistan by one wicket in a nail-biting finish on Saturday.

In the final played at Rawalpindi cricket stadium, Federal Areas won the toss and invited Balochistan to bat first. Balochistan lost their first wicket, of captain Fakhar Zaman, in the 9th over. Aamer Yamin scored 47, Sohail Tanvir made 36 and Sohaib Maqsood 32.

But the highlight of Balochistan’s innings remained Charsadda's 21-year-old Sahibzada Farhan, who hit a brilliant 112 runs off 94 balls with the help of 11 fours and 4 sixes, steering his side to 322/9 in 50 overs.

Test veteran Mohammad Hafeez took 3/63.

Chasing the target, Test opener Sami Aslam and Hafeez put up a brilliant partnership of 158 runs after Federal Areas lost their first wicket of Abid Ali on just 18.

Left-handed Sami Aslam scored a magnificent 109 runs – his second hundred – while Hafeez piled up 83 runs. Sarmad Bhatti hit a four off the last ball of the match to seal a thrilling win over Balochistan.

Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir and Ghulam Mudasar took three wickets each.

Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan awarded the winning trophy to Federal Areas captain Imad Wasim.

