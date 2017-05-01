Print Story
Power shortfall: Previous govts displayed criminal negligence, says CM Shehbaz

Pakistan
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Monday criticised the previous governments over electricity shortfall plaguing the country, saying that those in power back then displayed ‘criminal negligence’.

CM Punjab was addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Labour Day, where he said that the previous governments did not make adequate measures to overcome the problem.

“Had they focused on working rather than looting, the country wouldn’t have been in the dark,” said CM Shehbaz.

In the old days, every day a new corruption scandal emerged, he said.

On  April 28, in a session of the Cabinet committee on Energy to review the situation of loadshedding across the country, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had expressed anger over prolonged power outages, demanding immediate action upon previous directions given to bring relief to masses.

Loadshedding has become a major issue and public including opposition parties have been holding demonstrations across the country over the matter.

