Yasir Hussain’s absolutely offensive 'joke' on child abuse leads to uproar

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Actor Yasir Hussain on Saturday night made a crass joke about child molestation that has caught social media in a whirlwind of anger.

When Ahsan Khan went up to the stage at an award ceremony to receive his accolade for his role in Udaari – which raised the ultra delicate and less-talked-about issue of child molestation – Hussain said, “Itna khobsurat child molester, kash main bhi bacha hota. (Seeing such a good-looking child molester, I wish I was a child too!)”

While some media outlets reported that the audience did not pause to call out Hussain on his insensitive remark and continued to laugh, Twitter was taking none of it.

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To add to this, it is said that the joke was not in the script.

The question that follows, importantly, is that since extemporary comments shine a light on what a person is like on the inside, the side only they are aware of, is Hussain one of those who actually thinks abuse and other social issues are hilarious?

But this is what Hussain has to say:

 

 

“I am just as against child abuse as you all are. The joke I made is being portrayed in a different manner than I had originally intended to. I apologise to Ahsan bhai and the rest.”

 

 

When someone from a local media outlet managed to talk to him, interestingly, this is what he had to say, “First of all, no one's talking about the first part of my segment which got a lot of laughs, why is the positive aspect of my performance being put aside?”

"Secondly, when you improvise, things come out of your mouth that may not be appropriate. What I said, I said in praise of Ahsan Khan, it had nothing to do with child molestation. I certainly didn't mean to encourage child molestation. But if this hurts people, then I have said sorry for it," he continued.

Really?

 

 

You may already have good projects like movie Karachi Se Lahore and drama serial Dareecha under your belt, but it doesn’t excuse you from being inconsiderate towards social issues.

While the show will, nevertheless, be remembered for this distasteful joke, let’s hope more awareness is spread about such issues.

 

