Kajol deletes viral video of eating beef, clarifies 'it was buffalo meat'

Eating beef in India can be quite a sensitive issue, because of the religious sentiments attached to the cow.

And it was realized by Bollywood actress Kajol after she posted a video on her Instagram where she was served ‘beef pepper water with dry lentils and dry beef’ by her friend Ryan Stephen while lunching with friends.

After the video went viral, Kajol apparently got scared of a possible reaction from Hindu extremists so, she decided to clarify that the dish in the video was made from buffalo meat and not beef (cow meat).

Kajol has since deleted the video but the pictures from the lunch are still on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

24 out of 29 states in India including Maharashtra and UP, currently have various regulations prohibiting either the slaughter or sale of cows.

