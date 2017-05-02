Related Stories City of lights goes dark after power outage in several areas

KARACHI: Power outage in different areas of Karachi left many people without electricity bringing daily activities to a standstill on Sunday.

According to reports, power breakdown was witnessed in many areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tariq Road, Ancholi, II Chundrigar Road, DHA, Nazimabad and others.

A KE spokesperson said that the power outage was due to tripping in one of their units and teams were working to resolve the issue.

He said that no high tension line has been tripped, adding that the power supply to the affected areas would be restored in 30 minutes.

