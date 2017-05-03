‘Media trial over Panama case has caused us loss’

ISLAMABAD: The worst media trial was conducted for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over the Panama case, said Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday.

The damage by the trial has been done, the railway minister said.

“Everyone is equal in the Constitution,” he added. “But no one has held the opposition accountable for time and again disregarding the court’s decision.”

He added Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan even altered the Supreme Court’s decisions during the speeches in his public gatherings. “PTI officials hassled outside the court, despite clear instructions from the Supreme Court.” Rafique was referring to the apex court’s order that party leaders should not gather outside the court.

The opposition leaders are not a “sacred cow”, the railway minister maintained.

