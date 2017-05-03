Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium’s release postponed

Saba Qamar’s Bollywood debut movie, Hindi Medium, will now be released on May 19, it was reported on Wednesday.

The movie, which also stars Irrfan Khan, was slated for release on May 12 but has been delayed by a week as the film producers feel they should promote the movie a little more.

"After watching the film Irrfan and I both felt that we should give it a week more to promote since it has the potential. We are confident about how the film has shaped up and sure that the audience will love it too," remarked producer Dinesh Vijan while speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI).

The movie will now clash with Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Hindi Medium is a satire on the Indian schooling system. The movie pivots around the life of a middle-class family that crosses all limits to ensure the admission of their daughter in an English medium school.

The narrative, which is based on a real-life story, brings out the struggles and hardship of people from an unprivileged background in this time and age where the English language is treated as a mark of respect and status.

The film has been directed by Saket Chaudhry of Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Pyaar Ke Side Effects fame.

