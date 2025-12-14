Debby Ryan, Josh Dun offers glimpse of first baby: 'Lil moonbeam'

Debby Ryan welcomes first baby with Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun

American actress and singer Debby Ryan and her husband Josh Dun have entered parenthood.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, December 13, the Twenty One Pilots drummer and the Insatiable alum celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun.

The new mother of one penned a heartfelt message along with the carousel, including a personal video clip of herself in a birthing tub and the first public photos of the newborn.

"We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three," she captioned the delightful announcement post. "By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands."

The Suite Life on Deck star praised her husband for being her rock during the difficult phase and thanked her birth team and the women who provided support during her pregnancy.

Affectionately calling her little bundle of joy her, "lil moonbeam," Ryan added, "Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow."

The long sweet note accompanied with a series of adorable photos including a snapshot of Dun holding their newborn.

For the unversed, Dun and Ryan tied the knot on a New Year’s Eve ceremony on December 31, 2019, a year after getting engaged.