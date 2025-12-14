Tom Cruise sends special holiday gift to 'The Mummy' co-star in place of coconut cake

Jake Johnson briefs about his equation with Tom Cruise

Jake Johsnon has revealed how generous and understanding The Mummy so-star Tom Cruise is.

The Mission: Impossible star has been following a tradition since years where he sends the viral coconut cake to his co-stars every year on holiday season.

Jake confessed that he had issues with dairy products, but he still kept on receiving the cake from Tom for quite some time.

After a while, the Let’s be Cops actor told the Top Gun Star that he has dairy issues.

Cruise was quite understanding about it and rather wasting a cake on Johnson, he provided him with an alternate option.

He told fans on Instagram, “I did a movie with [Tom Cruise] in 2017. Soon after I started getting his legendary holiday cake. A few years back I admitted to him that I had a dairy issue."

"It wasn't a great moment admitting to my film hero that I couldn't stomach dairy so the cake was being wasted on me.”

Tom then sent him a gingerbread house which had Jake’s kids’ names on it.

“The following year he sent a gingerbread house with my kids’ names on it. [He’s done] it every year since. We love it.”

The 47-year-old now considers it as part of his holiday decoration item.

He ended the caption on a thank you note, “So this is my public thank you and a shout out to the best #1 on a callsheet in the game. Thank you, [Tom Cruise].