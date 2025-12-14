 
Geo News

Tom Cruise sends special holiday gift to 'The Mummy' co-star in place of coconut cake

Jake Johnson briefs about his equation with Tom Cruise

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 14, 2025

Jake Johnson briefs about his equation with Tom Cruise
Jake Johnson briefs about his equation with Tom Cruise

Jake Johsnon has revealed how generous and understanding The Mummy so-star Tom Cruise is.

The Mission: Impossible star has been following a tradition since years where he sends the viral coconut cake to his co-stars every year on holiday season.

Jake confessed that he had issues with dairy products, but he still kept on receiving the cake from Tom for quite some time.

After a while, the Let’s be Cops actor told the Top Gun Star that he has dairy issues.

Cruise was quite understanding about it and rather wasting a cake on Johnson, he provided him with an alternate option.

He told fans on Instagram, “I did a movie with [Tom Cruise] in 2017. Soon after I started getting his legendary holiday cake. A few years back I admitted to him that I had a dairy issue."

"It wasn't a great moment admitting to my film hero that I couldn't stomach dairy so the cake was being wasted on me.”

Tom then sent him a gingerbread house which had Jake’s kids’ names on it.

“The following year he sent a gingerbread house with my kids’ names on it. [He’s done] it every year since. We love it.”

The 47-year-old now considers it as part of his holiday decoration item.

He ended the caption on a thank you note, “So this is my public thank you and a shout out to the best #1 on a callsheet in the game. Thank you, [Tom Cruise].

More From Entertainment

Fergie, Black Eyed Peas come together for special celebration
Fergie, Black Eyed Peas come together for special celebration
Tiffany Young, Byun Yo-Han confirm relationship with 'marriage in mind'
Tiffany Young, Byun Yo-Han confirm relationship with 'marriage in mind'
Selena father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. dies at 86
Selena father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. dies at 86
Josh O'Connor jokes about live-action 'Ratatouille' rumours on 'SNL'
Josh O'Connor jokes about live-action 'Ratatouille' rumours on 'SNL'
Rowan Atkinson opens up about 'speech impediment' problem
Rowan Atkinson opens up about 'speech impediment' problem
Selena Gomez gushes over Amanda Seyfried's 'insane' performance in new film
Selena Gomez gushes over Amanda Seyfried's 'insane' performance in new film