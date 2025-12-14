Taylor Swift crowned as world richest female musician

Taylor Swift has reached another major milestone, officially becoming the world’s richest female musician.

According to Forbes, the global superstar now holds an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, surpassing Rihanna, who previously held the top spot.

Rihanna’s fortune is currently valued at around $1.4 billion, largely driven by her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brands.

Swift’s wealth is fueled mainly by her music career. Forbes estimates that up to $600 million of her net worth comes from music royalties and touring, while her music catalog alone is valued at about $600 million.

She also owns five properties across the United States worth a combined $125 million.

The update follows Forbes naming Swift a billionaire in October 2023, a title she earned largely due to the massive success of her Eras Tour and her ownership of her masters.

Launched in March 2023, the Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning more than $1 billion worldwide.

Rolling Stone reported that by December 2023, Swift had sold roughly 4.3 million tickets, with an average ticket price of $238.

Swift’s influence extends beyond touring. Since 2021, she has been re-recording her first five albums to regain control of her music after Scooter Braun sold her original masters for more than $200 million.

Her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted at no 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for 15 weeks after its April 2024 release, selling more than 2.4 million copies in the first half of the year alone.