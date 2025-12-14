Bill Skarsgård 'uncanny' transformation for 'Welcome to Derry' revealed

'It: Welcome to Derry' finale episode to premiere on December 14

Bill Skarsgård has left fans speechless with his outstanding performance as Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry.

It is a series based on Stephen King’s It movies, which tried to answer questions that the two films couldn’t give.

The HBO backed show focuses on the origin story of the dancing clown. As usual, Bill returned as Pennywise for the show and raised the bar higher then ever.

The makers have finally unveiled the hours and efforts it took to make the actor get into the character with the use of make-up and prosthetics.

Director Andy Muschietti revealed that he created a general image of Pennywise on a paper and later “Rob McCallum, the concept artist added the smile that go all the way through the eye and the eyelids and end up in a spike.”

As per the directors, it is a tough job to get the make up on and off for a person as it is quite time consuming, but Bill always remained patient about.

Barbara Muschietti said, “Bill is a saint because when he plays this character, between putting it on and taking it off, it’s a good three and a half or four hours of his day.”

It: Welcome to Derry is finally coming to an end as the finale episode is set to premiere on December 14.