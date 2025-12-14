BTS’ Jungkook faces backlash after first Ig story

BTS member Jungkook has once again found himself at the center of online debate after sharing his first Instagram Story since launching a new account.

The singer posted a masked selfie to his Instagram Stories on his newly created account, @mnijungkook.

While the photo itself appeared harmless, its timing quickly drew attention from fans and netizens.

The post came shortly after aespa’s Winter sent messages to fans on Bubble earlier the same day.

In her message, Winter wrote, “It’s cold this weekend, so be careful not to catch a cold! Since it snowed, watch your step too!”

Because of the close timing between the two posts, some fans speculated that Jungkook’s selfie may have been a subtle response, despite there being no direct reference or connection made in either post.

Social media platforms and online forums soon filled with mixed reactions. Some netizens criticised Jungkook, questioning his decision to post while dating rumours continue to circulate.

Others pushed back against the backlash, calling the speculation a stretch and accusing fans of reading too much into unrelated posts.

Many supporters pointed out that coincidences between celebrity posts are common and should not automatically be linked to dating rumours.

As of now, neither Jungkook nor Winter has commented on the renewed discussion.