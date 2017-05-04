Akshay wins National Award, wife jokes he’s a ‘trophy husband’

Khiladi Kumar on Wednesday won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2016 Bollywood film Rustom, and he celebrated it with his family, who were overcome with joy and pride.

In celebration, the Kumar family – comprising wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav Kumar – sported traditional sub-continental wear and posed for an adorable picture.

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards #Hurrah A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on May 3, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

But Khanna didn’t let the excitement hold her back from joking about her husband, as she wrote, “Now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband.”

It’s refreshing to see a family so happy together and comfortable enough to share teasing comments in a light-hearted manner. Khanna is known for her humour.

Kumar, who is noted for his role in films such as Airlift, Tees Maar Khan, and Singh is Kinng, is currently working on 2.0 – an S. Shankar-directed film slated for release in 2017 and starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson.

