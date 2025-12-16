Joe Alwyn rocks denim coded look during ‘Hamnet’ promotions

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 16, 2025

Joe Alwyn let his A-fashion game do all the talking during promotions for his new movie, Hamnet.

The 34-year-old actor stepped out with his co-star Jessie Buckley for the press run in London, England.

Reportedly, the two were spotted leaving the BBC studios on Monday afternoon, December 15.

For their outing, Taylor Swift’s former love interest was clad in a denim jacket over a navy sweater paired with jeans.

As for the Oscar-nominated actress, she complimented him with an all navy outfit.

In addition to The Brutalists actor and Buckley, 35, Paul Mescal also stars in the movie, playing William Shakespeare

The Chloe Zhao-directed movie tells the story of "William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they grieve the loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet."

The film follows the couple as they attempt to reconcile with the loss of their child, and how William Shakespeare began to write his beloved classic, Hamlet.

Notably, Buckley has been receiving praise for her role and has already been nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

Additionally, while Hamnet has already had its limited release in the US on November 26, and wide release in early December, it is scheduled for a UK/Ireland cinema release on January 9, 2026, and an Australian release on January 15, 2026.

