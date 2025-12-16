Amanda Seyfried reveals major changes ahead as she turns 40

Amanda Seyfried marked her 40th birthday by revealing major personal and professional shits she envisions for her future.

The Oscar-nominated actress spoke exclusively at the Hollywood premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee about how turning 40 has reshaped her outlook in life.

Seyfried described her next chapter as the one defined by 'major changes' emphasizing a commitment to being more present and less judgmental of herself.

“It looks sweaty. It looks less full of judgment from myself. It looks healthier in a lot of ways, emotionally, hopefully,” she said, reflecting on how she wants to balance her career with her personal life.

She added that she is learning to value each day more deeply, acknowledging that “life is fragile and life is short”.

Seyfried had one of the busiest years yet.

Working hard to balance motherhood with career, Seyfried has two movies coming out this month.

The Housemaid set to hit theaters on December 19, The Testament of Ann Lee is slated to release on December 25.