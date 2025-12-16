Peter Andre reveals heartbreaking news about mother's health

Peter Andre shared tragic health update about his mother admitting he fears this Christmas could be her last.

The 52-year-old opened up about the struggles his 89-year-old mother Thea faces.

Her Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's have progressed to the point where she can barely speak.

Andre described his mother as 'very delicate' and confessed that her speech is almost gone, with her only able to say a word or two at a time.

“It’s heartbreaking, because she’s our world, our pillar of strength,” he told OK! Magazine.

He added that while he is grateful his parents reached the milestone of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year, he worries about how much longer they will have together.

The singer also shared that his father Savvas who is 92-year-old is struggling with his own health.

His father's memory is fading.

Despite their challenges, Andre expressed gratitude that his parents were able to mark their anniversary, even receiving a congratulatory letter from King Charles.

“It’s a raw pain. I’m a grown man, but I still can’t accept in my heart that these things happen to the people I love the most,” he said

Andre plans to spend Christmas with his wife Emily, 36, and their five children before flying to Australia to be with his parents.