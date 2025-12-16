Chris Hemsworth opens up about his 'obsession' of becoming an actor as child

Chris Hemsworth to return as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has opened about how fulfilling a childhood dream feels like.

In a recent interview, the Extraction actor disclosed that he knew from a very young age that he wanted to become an actor.

Hemsworth, who is now known as one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, once only dreamed of becoming a big superstar as a child.

Acting became an "obsession" for him once he thought of pursuing it as career.

During a podcast interview with Jay Shetty, the Thor actor opened, "Once I locked into the idea that I was going to become an actor, it was an absolute obsession."

However, he also admitted that he did not register at the time how difficult it would be to achieve his dream.

Chris added, "There was no doubt that was what I was going to do. There was a naivety about the reality of how difficult that was going to be. But I guess it was sort of an escapism."

Today, the 42-year-old is a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he plays Thor, God of Thunder. He will be reprising the role in the 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

On the other hand, Chris will be next seen in new film Crime 101 alongside Mark Ruffalo, Monica Barbaro and Barry Keoghan.

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller is slated to release on February 13, 2026.