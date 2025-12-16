'Avatar: Fire and Ash' director gives special instructions to theatres for film's screening

Avatar 3 featuring Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet is set to release on December 19

Avatar: Fire and Ash will surely be an experience for cinegoers as the director has introduced state-of-the-art technology for the new film.

An important letter written by James Cameron has been going viral on the internet in which he has given special instructions to the cinemas for the screening of the film.

Cameron’s letter instructs the movie theatres about keeping a particular level of lights and sound to give viewers the perfect cinematic experience.

The note has been shared by the official X account of Avatar 3: Fire and Ash with a caption, “James Cameron instructions.”

The letter reads, “Dear theater technician, my team and I are very excited to deliver Avatar: Fire and Ash over to you to present to public.”

“There’s a projection specification file and framing chart included with the DCP, with crucial information regarding light levels, audio configuration, proper framing etc.”

The Titanic director warned the technician to go through the instructions thoroughly and make sure that the sound system and picture are “calibrated and ready to go.”

Avatar 3 featuring Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, and Oona Chaplin is slated to release globally on December 19.