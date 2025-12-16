Chris Hemsworth unveils how father's Alzheimer's diagnosis set his priorities straight

Chris Hemsworth admits 'turning down projects' to spend more time with father

Chris Hemsworth has witnessed a major change in his personality following his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

He recently made a documentary film discussing his dad’s battle with the disease. The father son duo also revisit their memorable sites to refresh old memories in the film.

He recently appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, where he discussed how the diagnosis brought in a major realization in his life.

Chris understood his priorities more clearly. He admitted turning down most of the projects just so that he gets more time to spend with his father.

The Extraction actor learnt the importance of spending time with mother, father, brother, wife Elsa Pataky and his three kids.

Hemsworth confessed, "It's attention, you know, they want your presence. They want your space. They want your focus.”

He understood that there are other things that money can’t offer because at the end of the day, kids just want your time. He has actually became aware of the fact how fast his children are growing up.

The Thor star further added, "And that for me has been terrifying at times, realizing how quick it's gone. I think I'll get to that, and then a year goes by, and I've done a couple of films or whatever and gone, 'Oh, wow, which part of their, you know, brief childhood have I missed?”

Work wise, Chris is all set to feature in Crime 101 next with Mark Ruffalo.