Taylor Swift’s sweet detail about Travis Kelce sparks fan buzz

Taylor Swift has given fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and it all comes down to a small detail on her phone.

Since going public with their romance in 2023, Swift and Kelce have shared occasional personal moments, but a scene in Swift’s new Disney+ docuseries, End of an Era, has sparked fresh excitement among fans.

The series premiered on December 12 and offers an intimate look at the singer’s life on and off the stage.

In one heartwarming moment, Swift is seen speaking to Kelce on speakerphone while traveling to her London tour stop.

When her phone screen appears on camera, viewers can see how she saved her fiancé’s number: “Travis” followed by three flaming heart emojis.

During the call, Kelce tells her, “I love you so much, babe. Thanks for making my life better.”

Swift replies, “I love you so much,” before joking, “I know, some people get a vitamin drip, I get this conversation.”

Fans quickly noticed another detail — Kelce’s contact photo — and began debating what it shows. “It looks like a pic of both of them,” one fan commented, while another suggested Swift was leaning on his shoulder. The image, however, remains a mystery.

Away from the spotlight, Kelce is facing a tough end to the NFL season. The Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL, ending his season.

The setback has renewed retirement rumours surrounding Kelce, though Swift previously made it clear that the decision will ultimately be his.