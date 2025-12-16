The Backstreet Boys give 'I Want It That Way' an upgrade

The Backstreet Boys are taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

Over two decades after I Want It That Way first topped the charts, the boy band is bringing the iconic hit back with a 2025 twist.

Hitting all the nostalgic notes, the vocal group has just released a vertical version of the music video for their hit track, celebrating their Into The Millennium HOMECOMING: Live in Germany tour.

Speaking about the project, they shared their excitement over capturing the original era’s energy.

“To celebrate, we are releasing a very special 2025 vertical music video for I Want It That Way,” they announced.

“We were on the set of our tour promo production and started to really really feel that 1999 nostalgia being in front of this plane in an airplane hanger in our all white wardrobe and decided to try and capture this performance in one take at the end of a very long 2 days of shooting. Think it came out pretty magical!” the quintet wrote.

For the unversed, I Want It That Way was released on April 12, 1999, as the lead single from the Backstreet Boys’ third studio album, Millennium.

Written by Max Martin and Andreas Carlsson, the song became an instant global hit, topping the charts in more than 25 countries and launching the boy band as one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1990s.