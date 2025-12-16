BTS' Jungkook teases brighter days ahead for ARMY

Jung Kook has fans thinking about spring already

Jungkook has fans thinking about spring already, teasing an exciting update about BTS’ long-awaited reunion and return to the stage.

While promoting his partnership with a luxury beauty brand, the K-pop sensation hyped BTS ARMY saying that the first half of 2026 is about to be major, making them look ahead to brighter days.

“I think this spring will be more important than ever,” he said ahead of the septet’s return.

“So I sincerely hope you all have a safe and enjoyable spring,” the Elle Korea‘s latest cover star added in the Monday December 15, issue.

Currently the Bangtan Boys are preparing new material for fans. On that front, the 28-year-old member shared what he thinks makes music “good” while speaking with the publication.

“I think good music is still a song with a good message and good lyrics,” he said. “Music that transcends seasons and genres, and songs that can give strength to anyone.”

For the unversed, Jungkook and his bandmates RM, Suga, V and Jimin were discharged from the South Korean military in June, shortly after they reunited on camera with j-hope and Jin to announce that a new BTS album and tour were in the works.

Earlier in October, BTS leader RM also teased ARMY by saying, “Please look forward to late March.”

Notably, although the members were apart, they focused on individual projects, making sure to treat their fans with something.

Jungkook last dropped solo music more than a year ago, releasing Never Let Go in the summer of 2024.