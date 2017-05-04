If India-Pakistan can have dialogue, why can’t Muhajirs?, says Haqiqi chief

KARACHI: Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Thursday said that when India and Pakistan can engage in a dialogue, then why the representatives of Muhajirs can’t talk, in an apparent reference to the media reports suggesting that his party would meet representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ahead of general elections.

While addressing a press conference, he said that there should always be room for negotiations. “We would appreciate any initiative for dialogue,” he said.

Afaq also announced that his party will hold a rally at Nishtar Park in mid of July.

He said that no matter what the situation is, he would take ahead political activities of his party.

It was reported in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath, that positive messages have been exchanged between both the parties, but no plan of merger has come to fore yet.

MQM-P leader Kishwar Zehra while speaking in the show said that heir party carried out a movement for the rights of people of Karachi, which was given “moral support” by MQM-H founder Afaq Ahmed. “MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar even thanked him for that.”

She maintained positive contact between both the parties is essential for peace in Karachi.

According to a report, the timing of meeting between the two parties would be decided by the MQM-Pakistan's Raabita Committee.

Old foes became closer when MQM(H) hailed MQM Pak rally in Karachi on 23 April. In response, the latter conveyed thanks to the former for support. Leader of MQM Haqiqi Afaq Ahmed has already shown the will to cooperate with MQM in the past as well.

0



0





