Twist in the tale: New video shows police detained Zaid Talpur, son

UMERKOT: The case of feudal lord Zaid Talpur, who was caught on tape misbehaving with police officials at Kunri police station, has taken a new twist after a new video surfaced on Thursday.

The new video shows that Zaid Talpur and his son, Hassan Talpur, were put behind bars the same day they misbehaved with the police officers.

In the video, DSP and SHO can be seen locking up Zaid Talpur and his son. The DSP while speaking to Zaid Talpur remarked, “I am the DSP you were speaking to. Put him [Zaid] behind the bars.”

This new evidence has raised many questions pertaining to the case such as why did police kept this detention hidden? Why was no case registered if the suspects were taken into custody? Why were the father-son duo let go? If Zaid Talpur was intoxicated then why was there no medical checkup done? Why were the suspects let go and one of them arrested the next day?

After the video was aired, SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa issued a statement clarifying the incident.

He said that the allegations that “Nawab Zaid Talpur and his co-accused were arrested on the same night they misbehaved with SHO on some pressure or some other suspicious reason” are “completely baseless”.

He explained that he had directed the DSP to go to the police station and arrest Nawab Zaid Talpur and his accomplices and take them for medical examination” over charges of intoxication.

“DSP went there, locked them up but failed to get their medical test and, ultimately, released them by stating that it is a nominal issue and Zaid Talpur has apologised to SHO.”

However, the police sprung into action after the video, showing an inebriated Zail Talpur misbehaving with police, surfaced. The video showed “weakness of their [SHO, DSP], so FIR was registered and SHO and DSP were suspended.”

The video surfaced a day after the police had arrested Hassan Talpur, for barging into a Kunri police station in Umerkot and insulting the Station House Officer.

According to SSP Umerkot, Usman Bajwa, who led the raiding party, Hassan Talpur was picked up from Defence, Karachi.

However, the prime suspect Zaid Talpur, who is said to be the brother-in-law of former Chief Minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi, has yet to be arrested, he had remarked.

SSP Usman Bajwa had told Geo that Zaid Talpur’s will be arrested soon. “He [Zaid] will be arrested within hours,” the SSP assured.

How it started?

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced showing an inebriated Nawab Zaid Talpur, sitting on the SHO’s seat in a police station, being surrounded with his aides, insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer to sit on the ground and speak to him.

After the video surfaced, police station’s DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were also suspended. According to SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa, the two police officers showed weakness and hid the facts.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid Talpur, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

The police came into action after IG Sindh AD Khawaja took notice of the incident and ordered that the culprits should be arrested soon.

