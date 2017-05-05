Bilawal inaugurates third International Sufi Conference

KARACHI: The third International Sufi Conference was organised by the Culture, Tourism &Antiquities Department of Sindh at a private hotel here.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and was Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, NIsar Khuhro and other ministers as well as by foreign dignitaries.

The first day of the conference will include four different sessions.

Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the conference is aimed at furthering the message of peace.

“PPP has always been at the forefront of promoting peace,” he said.

