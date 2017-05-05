High treason case: Special court refuses to hear arguments of Musharraf’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The special court, constituted to try former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf for high treason, stopped on Friday his lawyer from presenting arguments in the case.

The court’s three-member bench was hearing the high treason case, during which it refused to hear the arguments of the former president’s lawyer Farogh Naseem, saying that it has already declared Musharraf ‘an absconder’.

The court ordered prosecutor Akram Sheikh to submit a written response over the petition regarding the former president’s security.

The special court also ordered the Interior Ministry to reverify Musharraf’s properties and provide details of his current assets and bank transactions.

The court, during the proceedings, expressed a lack of satisfaction over the details of Musharraf’s properties, saying that the details are only up till 2008.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until May 19.

In March 2014, Musharraf was formally indicted over treason charges for imposing emergency and the Provisional Constitutional Order on November 3, 2007.

0



0





