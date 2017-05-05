Chairman PCB says media ‘grossly exaggerated’ remarks on Imran-Misbah comparison

KARACHI: A day after his remarks that Misbahul Haq was a better captain than Imran Khan which sparked a debate in Pakistan, the chairman PCB Shahryar Khan has issued a clarification blaming media for “grossly exaggerating” his remarks.

Shahryar Khan was quoted as saying that Misbah ul Haq was a greater captain than Misbah and results have proved that, his remarks received criticism from all quarters.

However, the chairman PCB had clarified that he termed Misbah statistically better than Imran, while Imran remains the most inspirational and greatest icon of Pakistan cricket.

“PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan has stated that remarks made before the National Assembly Committee Sports meeting was grossly exaggerated in a section of media,” said a PCB statement.

“He clarified that Misbah ul Haq had statistically been the most successful captain in Pakistan whereas Imran Khan is the most inspirational Captain and greatest icon in Pakistan Cricket,” the statement added.

The chairman also clarified his statement regarding Miandad in which he termed Miandad as not a good coach.

“In answer to a question by a committee member the Chairman had acknowledged that Miandad was one of Pakistan greatest cricketers. However, he stated that great cricketers do not necessarily become the best coaches. He considers Miandad an outstanding cricketer,” the PCB media department stated.

Imran Khan, regarded as one of the best-ever cricketers from Pakistan, led country to 14 Test victories in the 48 matches that he captained the national side from 1982 to 1992. His team lost a total of 8 matches and drew 26 games during his career as captain.

Misbah, who took over the captaincy of the side in 2010, led the side in a total of 55 Test matches, winning 25, losing 18, and drawing 11 matches.

PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan also spoke of Sir Vivian Richards on Thursday, calling the West Indian a great cricketer but not a good coach. Shahryar Khan declined to make any comments on Javed Miandad, only stating that the former captain was a great player.

Informing the committee on the status of cricket between India and Pakistan, Shahryar Khan said a notice amounting to $60.4 million had been sent to the BCCI.

