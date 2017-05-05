SC takes notice of feudal lord’s misbehaviour in Umerkot

UMERKOT: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo moto notice of the incident involving a feudal lord, who is seen in a video insulting a Station House Officer inside Kunri police station in Umerkot.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan demanded a report from the IG Sindh within five days over the incident and release of suspects after a brief detention.

The new video shows that Zaid Talpur and his son, Hassan Talpur, were put behind bars the same day they misbehaved with the police officers.

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced showing an inebriated Nawab Zaid Talpur, sitting on the SHO’s seat in a police station, being surrounded with his aides, insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer to sit on the ground and speak to him.

After the video surfaced, police station’s DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were also suspended. According to SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa, the two police officers showed weakness and hid the facts.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid Talpur, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

0



0





