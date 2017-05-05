Print Story
X

SC takes notice of feudal lord’s misbehaviour in Umerkot

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

Related Stories

UMERKOT: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo moto notice of the incident involving a feudal lord, who is seen in a video insulting a Station House Officer inside Kunri police station in Umerkot.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan demanded a report from the IG Sindh within five days over the incident and release of suspects after a brief detention.

The new video shows that Zaid Talpur and his son, Hassan Talpur, were put behind bars the same day they misbehaved with the police officers.

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced showing an inebriated Nawab Zaid Talpur, sitting on the SHO’s seat in a police station, being surrounded with his aides, insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer to sit on the ground and speak to him.

After the video surfaced, police station’s DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were also suspended. According to SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa, the two police officers showed weakness and hid the facts.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid Talpur, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

SC takes notice of feudal lord’s misbehaviour in Umerkot was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 05, 2017 and was last updated on May 05, 2017. This news story is related to Feudal Lord, Geo News Latest, Ig Sindh, Pakistan Latest News, Police, Sc Notice, Umerkot, Video. Permanent link to the news story "SC takes notice of feudal lord’s misbehaviour in Umerkot" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140662-SC-takes-notice-of-feudal-lords-misbehaviour-in-Umerkot.

GEO TV NETWORK