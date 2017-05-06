Chris Pratt apologises to hearing-impaired fans for making insensitive post

Even when the fans adore their favourite celebrities with all their heart, there are few celebrities who behave insensitively sometimes towards their fans.

Something similar happened with the Hollywood actor Chris Patt after he made an insensitive comment to hearing-impaired people.

However, now the actor has apologised to hearing-impaired people on social media.

Pratt took to the Instagram to extend an apology to his followers, particularly those who are unable to hear.

According to the reports, after posting a promotional video for his latest release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pratt said sorry over his quip about closed captioning.

While the video featured frame-by-frame captions, Pratt insisted his viewers to “turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles’“ -- which many in the hearing-impaired community saw as insensitive, given that some don’t have that choice.

In his apology post, Pratt clarified that he only phrased the request in that way “so people wouldn’t scroll past the video on mute, thus watching and digesting the information in the video.

“However, I realise now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologise.” Chris said in his apology.

