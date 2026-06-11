Zac Efron is planning to relocate to live in a remote forest

Zac Efron has been quietly living in Australia for months as construction gets underway on his dream off-grid home, and sources say he is planning to make the move permanent.

The Hollywood star has been keeping a low profile in Byron Bay while overseeing development on a 128-hectare block of rainforest land in the Tweed Valley, about an hour inland from Byron, which he purchased in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, work has been well underway for several months, with Efron having enlisted Australian environmental designer Joost Bakker to create what has been dubbed "Futurecave", a self-sustaining, zero-waste home designed to work with nature rather than against it.

The project was confirmed last month when Bakker announced on Instagram that planning approval had been granted.

"Excited to get started on Zac's house!" he wrote.

What was not previously known was that Efron had already been living in the country during the build.

Sources close to the actor say he is looking to relocate to Australia permanently, having listed his Los Angeles mansion for sale.

For what draws Efron to Australia in the first place, Bakker offered a simple explanation.

"He just loves the Australian mentality and attitude, and he just wants to spend time in nature."